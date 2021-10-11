Golden boot: Hassan Kajoke favorite going into final day

With one game to go, Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke is the favorite to win the Super League golden boot award.

Kajoke could win the award when champions elect play host to Karonga United on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Of course, but with less than 17 goals he scored in his debut season with the senior team.

In a season where he was ruled out of action for more than four weeks due to an injury plus several weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, the 23-year old says winning the award will spice up his season which was also coupled with a trip to South Africa for trials.

“Let me not be hard on myself. I think winning the golden boot this time around will be a plus to my season which saw me missing out of action due to injuries, illnesses and trials,” he said.

“I did set my target to surpass last season’ 17-goal tally but then I had that injury halfway through the season in which I missed more than six games and then Covid-19 and my trial period in South Africa so it was tough for me to score more goals,” he explained.

The forward missed last season’s golden boot award as he fell short of Khuda Myaba’s 21 goals for Silver Strikers FC.

Kajoke’s closest competitors, Maxwell Gasten and Stain Davie, did not score in Silver Strikers’ final match of the season, giving the Bullets forward a chance to win the award if he scores a goal on Saturday.

Both Kajoke and Gasten are tied at 13 goals each whilst Davie has finished the season with 12 goals.

Bullets have already won this season’s championship with one game to go.

A win over Karonga United will take their tally to 62 points, eight below the 70-point mark they set in the 2019 season.