Chakwera establishes unit to track delivery of Tonse Alliance promises

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will on Monday next week launch the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), an office which will be monitoring the delivery of promises made by the Tonse Alliance.

The launch will take place at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Acting Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda told journalists during the State House Brief that the drive will inspect progress of commitments made during campaign prior to the June,2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

“This is a unit which the President is establishing in his own office to make follow ups with Ministries because he (the President) came into power with promises.

“So, this office will be monitoring the promises and providing updates on how the promises are being implemented,” he said.

Kasunda added that ministers and principal secretaries are expected to attend the event because promises made by the president are delivered through the Ministries, Agencies and Departments .

Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the President, who gave an account of the President’s diary in the past two weeks and the next two weeks, earlier said the President will meet directors and principal secretaries at Capital Hill in relation to the PDU.

Kampondeni also emphasised on the need to manage resources in order to bring the country back on track by among others monitoring progress of projects.

He added that the current administration found a heavily battered economy which needs to be restored.

“The economy was largely destroyed by careless borrowing whose debt soared to K4 trillion. And the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the economy with devastating effects,” he said.

Reported by Patricia Kapulula – Mana