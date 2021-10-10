Airtel Top Eight fixtures out: Bullets to play Mafco, Wanderers date Moyale

The fixtures for MK78 million Airtel Top Eight Knockout Cup have been released by Football Association of Malawi.

With the longest Super League season almost complete, teams will battle for the MK 17.5 million top prize money for only playing four games.

Unlike previous seasons where FAM would conduct a draw, this season’s fixtures will see teams play each other based on the position each finished in the 2020/21 season.

As is tradition, the quarter-finals will be played over two legs with the first legs where away goal and goal aggregate score rules shall apply. The semifinals and final shall be played on knockout basis in single fixtures.

In the first round of the competition (last 8) the clubs finishing in the top four (4) positions of the 2020/2021 Super League season will be the home teams in the first leg. There will be no draw for the first around and clubs will play against each other as follows:

Nyasa Big Bullets vs MAFCO FC Silver Strikers vs TN Stars Be Forward Wanderers vs Moyale Barracks Civil Sporting Club vs Karonga United.

The competition will mark the end of the 2020/21 season which was extended due to Covid-19 pandemic.