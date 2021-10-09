Passenger train cancelled in Malawi due to vandalism

Nacala Logistics Malawi has suspended operations of its passenger train on the Limbe and Balaka section following theft of rail materials.

In a statement yesterday, the company said the two-week suspension is effective today.

“There is rampant vandalism in this section where theft of pandrol clips and other rail materials is very high. As passengers’ safety is the primary concern for the company, the passenger train will not be operational on this section until the issue of vandalism is fully dealt with and the route is safe to operate.

“The train is, however, safe to operate normally between Balaka and Nayuchi,” reads part of the statement.

The company added that it is doing everything possible to fight the vandalism and ensure that the operations of the passenger train resume.