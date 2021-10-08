We will not fire Mpinganjira because of a mere conviction, Noma declares

Mighty Wanderers have declared that club president, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday, will not be removed from his position.

Mpinganjira became Wanderers chairperson in July while already facing charges relating to attempts to offer K100 million bribe to five judges who were presiding over the 2019 presidential elections case.

He was convicted on September 10 and on Tuesday this week he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

But Wanderers have said they will stick with the FDH Bank founder despite his conviction.

Wanderers acting Chief Executive Officer Chancy Gondwe has told the local media that Mpinganjira is still eligible to lead the club which is now run as a company.

“A mere conviction does not disqualify Dr Mpinganjira from continuing to act as director. Further, the recent judgement by the court does not disqualify him from serving as a director of the company.

“There is no automatic disqualification by virtue of the conviction. Section 164(1) of the Companies Act 2013 does not include a conviction as a ground for disqualification of a serving director,” Gondwe said.

Reports indicate that Mpinganjira has so far spent K6 million on salaries for staff and players hence the club’s reluctance to remove him from his position.

But a sports analyst has advised Wanderers to accept the situation and replace Mpinganjira.

“Mpinganjira’s continued leading of the club from prison might not reflect well on would-be sponsors and supporters at large.

“It would be difficult for them to associate themselves with a team that is headed by someone with tainted hands,” sports analyst George Kaudza-Masina told the local media.

Mpingajira was arrested in January last year while he was Chief Executive Officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited. He stepped down from the position days after his arrest.