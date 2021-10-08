Mangochi herbalist jailed 11 years for raping epileptic patient

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 68-year-old White Sabineti to 11-years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 21-year old woman.

The court through Prosecutor Sub Inspector Emmanuel Kambwiri heard that the herbalist was consulted to help the woman with traditional medicine.

On August 18, 2021, the herbalist visited the woman for progress after he had administered the medicine for few days.

Kambwiri added that the herbalist requested the victim to follow him to his house for further medication.

However, on their way, the herbalist dragged the woman into a nearby bush where he raped her. He was seen by passersby before he fled.

The matter was reported at Malombe Police Unit where the woman was issued a referral letter and the results from Malombe Health Centre confirmed that the victim was raped.

Appearing in court, Sabineti pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting the state to parade four witnesses who testified against him.

In mitigation, the herbalist asked for the court’s leniency citing that he takes care of his 18 children and grandchildren who will suffer if sent to prison. However, the state quashed his appeal saying that, the convict took advantage of the victim’s vulnerability.

The prosecutor further said that the convict’s immoral behavior could also dent the image of traditional healers hence the need for a stiff and custodial sentence.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state, hence the 11-year sentence to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

Sabineti hails from Mgona Village, Sub Traditional Authority Chiunda in Mangochi.