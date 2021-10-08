Malawi removed from UK red list

The United Kingdom has removed Malawi from its COVID-19 red list, which means travelers from Malawi will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine but those who got vaccinated in Malawi will still be required to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

According to the UK Government, the removal of Malawi and 46 other countries from the red list is effective Monday, October 11.

However, Malawi is not on the list of countries with approved COVID-19 proof of vaccination which means travelers who got vaccinated in Malawi will not be recognized as fully vaccinated.

Those vaccinated in Malawi will be required to quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days. They will also be required take pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 – you must book these tests before you travel

Starting on Monday, travelers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey will be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England.

“With half-term and winter sun around the corner, we’re making it easier for families and loved ones to reunite, by significantly cutting the number of destinations on the red list, thanks in part to the increased vaccination efforts around the globe.

“Restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy and levelling up this country. With less restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery,” said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Commenters on the UK in Malawi Facebook page, social media users expressed concern that they would be required to self-isolate for 10 days despite receiving vaccine donated by the United Kingdom.

Imogen Steuart-Feilding said: “Great news but I will still need to isolate for ten days because my vaccines (donated by countries like the U.K.) are not recognised.

“I felt it important to get the vaccine from a healthy point of view, but also to help with international travel. I do not understand why the vaccines received in Malawi are not recognised by the British government. South African vaccines are now being recognised but not Malawi. Why is this?”

While Teena Scordis said: “Still can’t travel to the UK without quarantining because I had my vaccinations in Malawi, who received donations from countries like the UK – dumbfounded. Some explanation needs to be forthcoming please.”